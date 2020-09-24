1/
Edward Douglas
1929 - 2020
{ "" }
Douglas, Edward
1929 - 2020
Edward Peter Douglas, 90, of Dublin, OH, died peacefully on Sept. 21, 2020. Ed was born on December 19, 1929 in Braddock, PA and lived a very active and full life. Admired by his family and friends for his positive outlook on life and dedication to health and fitness, Ed was a consummate host and generous spirit, who strived to take care of those around him as well as others in need. Ed received a football scholarship to the University of New Hampshire and graduated in 1952 with a BS in Hospitality Management & Business. Following college, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and was promoted to Captain. After leaving the Air Force in 1958, Ed began his successful career in Purchasing, ultimately retiring at age 68 as Vice President of Purchasing at Ashland Chemical Company. Ed also received his MBA from Case Western Reserve in 1967. Ed is a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbus, OH. Ed is preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Josephine Douglas, brother Stanley ("Bob") Wisniewski, his first wife of 41 years, Barbara (Angus) Douglas and daughter and son-in-law Pamela and Norman McElroy. Ed is survived by his devoted wife of 25 years, Agnes Patricia Donovan (Flood) Douglas; and his children, Lesley (Mark) Saitta, Lexington, KY, Jim (Dana) Flood, Delaware, OH, Mary Pat (Tom) Schwing, Worthington, OH, Kitty (John) Rok, Newport, RI, Ginger (Tom) Tracy, Louisville, KY, Tom (Paige) Flood, Hilliard, OH, Anne (Bud) Campbell, Clintonville, OH, Mary Noelle (Paul) Mendyka, Lakewood, OH, Michael Flood, Dublin, OH and Chris (Sean) Forman, Loveland, OH; as well as his many grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom he cherished. A Funeral Mass will be held (and live-streamed) on Saturday, September 26 at 9:30am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbus, OH, with burial immediately following at Resurrection Cemetery in Lewis Center, OH by Egan-Ryan Funeral Home Northwest Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association, Make a Wish Foundation, St. Jude, or a favorite charity of your choosing. Visit egan-ryan.com for additional details and messages of condolence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
SEP
26
Burial
Resurrection Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
(614) 451-5900
