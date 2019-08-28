|
Drewry, Edward
1932 - 2019
Mr. Edward Drewry, age 86, passed away on August 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his sons Thomas, Derry, and John Drewry. Survived by his wife, Dorothy Drewry; sons, Edward, III, Lesley, and Brent Drewry; daughters, Brenda and Gloria Drewry; and a host of other family members. Celebration of Life 10am Friday, August 30, 2019 in the chapel of DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where the family will receive friends from 9am until the start of service. Interment Evergreen Burial Park. Visit Edward's tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 29, 2019