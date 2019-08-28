Home

Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
Edward Drewry


1932 - 2019
Edward Drewry Obituary
Drewry, Edward
1932 - 2019
Mr. Edward Drewry, age 86, passed away on August 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his sons Thomas, Derry, and John Drewry. Survived by his wife, Dorothy Drewry; sons, Edward, III, Lesley, and Brent Drewry; daughters, Brenda and Gloria Drewry; and a host of other family members. Celebration of Life 10am Friday, August 30, 2019 in the chapel of DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where the family will receive friends from 9am until the start of service. Interment Evergreen Burial Park. Visit Edward's tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 29, 2019
