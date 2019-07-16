|
Scaggs, Edward E.
1966 - 2019
Edward E. Scaggs, 52, of Reynoldsburg, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019. Edward was a 1985 graduate of Chillicothe High School; employed with Ricart Automotive with 25 years faithful service. He is preceded in death by his father Ernest Scaggs and father-in-law Howard Ferguson. Edward is survived by his loving wife Jamie; children Jeffrey Amos, Sean and Sarah Scaggs; mother Keiko Scaggs; mother-in-law Norma McCumber; brother and sisters Bill and Lori Scaggs and Linda Coy; many nieces, nephews, cousins and long-time friend Todd Crowe. Family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Cotner Funeral Home 7369 E. Main St Reynoldsburg where his funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday. Burial at Union Evangelical Cemetery in Baltimore. A special thanks to the Ricart family and employees for their love, kindness and support during this difficult time. Messages may be sent to Edward's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 17, 2019