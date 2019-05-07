|
Fladt, Edward
Edward Clime Fladt, age 89, of Dublin, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. US Army Veteran. Member of St. John Lutheran Church. Preceded in death by parents Herbert Viet and Annie Eliza (Clime) Fladt, wife Marjorie Joanne (Hughes) Fladt, brothers Lester S. Fladt and Herbert G. Fladt and sister Hylon L. (Fladt) Baker. Survived by loving wife, Evelyn K. (Burns, Kaltenbach) Fladt; foster daughter, Diane (Price) Dobbins; stepsons, Jo Eugene Kaltenbach and Jack Ted Kaltenbach; nephews, Bruce Baker and Brian Fladt; nieces, Beverly A. (Baker) Moyer and Aimee Fladt; grandchildren, David Dobbins, Brandon Dobbins, Angela Dobbins and Ryan Dobbins. Family will receive friends Friday 6-8 pm at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026. Funeral service will be held 11 am Saturday at St. John Lutheran Church, 6135 Rings Rd., Dublin, OH 43016 with Rev. Adam Steinbrenner officiating. Family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the time of service. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. John Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 6135 Rings Rd., Dublin, OH 43016 or St. James Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 5560 Trabue Rd., Columbus, OH 43228. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 9, 2019