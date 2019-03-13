|
|
Gabriel, Edward
1936 - 2019
Edward "Dean" Gabriel, age 82, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 Grant Medical Center. Retired machinist at Janitrol. Member of Heritage Freewill Baptist Church and a 53-year member of Ralph R. Rickly Lodge #670 F&AM. Preceded in death by wife Shirley Gabriel, parents and brother Jim Gabriel. Survived by children, Cindy (Pete) McCoy, Rex (Lisa) Gabriel, Michelle (Everett) Holbrook; grandchildren, Amy Gabriel, Christian (Sybil) McCoy, Clifton (Ashley) Holbrook, Sam (Sarah) McCoy, Brian Gabriel, Kyle (Samantha) Holbrook, Dalerae (Harold) Roof; 10 great grandchildren; brother, Keith Gabriel; several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday 5-8 PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. Funeral service Friday 11:30 AM, Heritage Freewill Baptist Church, 575 Obetz Rd. Pastor Tim Stout officiating. Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2019