|
|
Girard, Edward (Big Ed)
1961 - 2020
Edward N. Girard, "Big Ed", age 58, passed on the 25th day of February, 2020. He was born on December 4, 1961 in Westerville, OH. There he grew up and attended Westerville North High School. A dedicated Ohioan, he graduated from THE Ohio State University with a BSBA in Marketing. He was a proud father, loving grandfather, adoring husband, ambitious entrepreneur and business owner, devoted OSU fan, commited martial artist, and an enthusiastic lover of Christmas music. Big Ed was a legendary jokester amongst his friends and family. He was known for his witty puns and "Dad jokes", he loved a good "shoe telephone" bit. He is survived in life by his two children, Adam and Natalie Girard; three grandchildren, Adrian, Isla June, and Rosalie; wife, Amy Morris; puppy dog, Khloe; and an extensive group of a loving family and friends. Visitation will be at Hill Funeral Home, 220 S. State Street in Westerville on Sunday, March 1 from 4-7 p.m. Celebration of Life Service will be Monday, March 2 at 11 a.m.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 29, 2020