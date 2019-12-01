Home

Gunn, Edward
1953 - 2019
Edward "Sonny" Allen Gunn, 66, of Columbus, passed away November 29, 2019. Sonny was born May 15, 1953 to Richard and Eleanor (Corbin) Gunn. He enjoyed working on cars and spending time with his family. Sonny retired after 26 years from John and Schillings Roofing Company. He was married to Janice Louise for 26 years. Sonny will be deeply missed by his; children Edward Gunn Jr., Jean (Earnest) Blanton; grandchildren Shelby Lynn Holbrook, Janice Blanton, Trevor Blanton, Angela Blanton; brother Robert Gunn. Sonny was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Richard, David, sister . Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2019
