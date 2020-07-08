Antes, Edward H.
1926 - 2020
Edward H. Antes, age 93, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was born in Columbus, OH on September 10, 1926 to the late Edward J. and Frances (Dreiling) Antes. Ed was a WWII 8th Air Force Veteran of Okinawa on Naha Air Force Base; also with The Far Eastern Air Services Command on the island. He was a lifetime member of D.A.V.
Capitol City Chapter #3 and also the Columbus Printing Pressman Union Local #62. Ed retired from The Ohio State University Printing Facility as Pressroom Foreman. In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his wife Dolores Antes, brother Clifford Antes and son-in-law Thomas Miles. He is survived by his daughter, Candace Miles; granddaughters, Debra Weber and Stacy (Robert) Underwood; great-grandchildren, Devan and Jordan Weber and Jessica, Alby, Riley, and Reid Underwood; sister, Florene Schaaf; brother, Donald (Luella) Antes; nieces and nephews. No public services will be observed. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger East Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.