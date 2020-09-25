1/
Edward J. Kloman
1921 - 2020
{ "" }
Kloman, Edward J.
1921 - 2020
Edward John Kloman, age 99, passed September 11 in Columbus, Ohio. A resident of Upper Arlington, OH; native of Milwaukee, WI. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin, College of Engineering. He was a Navy veteran of World War II and Korea. Active into later years with golfing and winter sports, woodworking, woodcarvers club, and PROBUS CLUB. Preceded in death by spouse Genevieve (née Little) and beloved granddaughter Kathy. Survived by sons, Kent and Karl (Carol); and grandchildren, Karen and Ryan. At his request, there will be no service. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to see an extended obituary or to share memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
