Kloman, Edward J.
1921 - 2020
Edward John Kloman, age 99, passed September 11 in Columbus, Ohio. A resident of Upper Arlington, OH; native of Milwaukee, WI. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin, College of Engineering. He was a Navy veteran of World War II and Korea. Active into later years with golfing and winter sports, woodworking, woodcarvers club, and PROBUS CLUB. Preceded in death by spouse Genevieve (née Little) and beloved granddaughter Kathy. Survived by sons, Kent and Karl (Carol); and grandchildren, Karen and Ryan. At his request, there will be no service. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.