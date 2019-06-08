Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Kibbee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Kibbee


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward Kibbee Obituary
Kibbee, Edward
1951 - 2019
Edward M. Kibbee, age 67 of Columbus, passed away at his residence on June 7, 2019. He was born on November 26, 1951 to Edward and Jo (Kilbarger) Kibbee in Columbus, OH. Edward served in the US Navy during Vietnam. Along with his mother, Edward is survived by son Michael Kibbee, brother Thomas Kibbee, brother-in-law Bill Watkins, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Along with his father, he is preceded in death by sister Kathy Watkins, nephew Ken Watkins and niece Shannon Kibbee. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 10am at St. Elizabeth Church, 6077 Sharon Woods Blvd. Columbus, OH. Burial to follow at 1pm at St. Mary Cemetery, Lancaster, OH. The family would like to thank Capital City Hospice for the fantastic end of life care they provided. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now