Kibbee, Edward
1951 - 2019
Edward M. Kibbee, age 67 of Columbus, passed away at his residence on June 7, 2019. He was born on November 26, 1951 to Edward and Jo (Kilbarger) Kibbee in Columbus, OH. Edward served in the US Navy during Vietnam. Along with his mother, Edward is survived by son Michael Kibbee, brother Thomas Kibbee, brother-in-law Bill Watkins, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Along with his father, he is preceded in death by sister Kathy Watkins, nephew Ken Watkins and niece Shannon Kibbee. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 10am at St. Elizabeth Church, 6077 Sharon Woods Blvd. Columbus, OH. Burial to follow at 1pm at St. Mary Cemetery, Lancaster, OH. The family would like to thank Capital City Hospice for the fantastic end of life care they provided. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 10, 2019