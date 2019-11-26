The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
6300 E Dublin Granville Rd
New Albany, OH
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Edward Kistner


1963 - 2019
Edward J. Kistner, 56, passed away on November 25, 2019 after a short battle with esophageal cancer. He was born on July 22, 1963 in Cleveland, Ohio to Ronald and Mary Lou Kistner. Ed is preceded in death by his father Ronald. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Sarah; children, Peter, Margaret, and Catharine Kistner; mother, Mary Lou Kistner; siblings, Laura (Bruce) Batchelder, Jim (Rene) Kistner, and Tom (Tina) Kistner; and many other relatives and friends. Arrangements were entrusted to Schoedinger Northeast. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Church of the Resurrection, 6300 E Dublin Granville Rd, New Albany, OH 43054 on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11am, immediately followed by a celebration of life. Inurnment will take place privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Ed's family has requested donations to be made in his name to The James Cancer Hospital at https://bit.ly/33gDoju. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
