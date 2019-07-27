|
Kline, Edward "Pete"
1937 - 2019
Edward (Pete) Kline, age 82, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born in Columbus, Ohio to the late William and Edythe Kline. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara of 60+ years, his children, Terri Fasold and Karen Kline; grandchildren, Ryan Fasold (Olivia Perkins), Amber and Britney Smith; his sister, Patricia (Arthur) Kyner of Texas. Pete retired from the Plumbers & Pipefitters Union Local 189 as a commercial plumber after almost 40 years of dedicated service. Pete loved being around water and enjoyed living and boating on Buckeye Lake for many years. Pete loved being surrounded by all his girls and his grandson. Family will receive friends on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 6 - 8 PM at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 East Livingston Avenue, Columbus, Ohio where funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10 AM. Interment to follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estate, Reynoldsburg, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made out to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr. #170, Columbus, OH 43231. Please visit www.Schoedinger.com to share a memory of Pete.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 28, 2019