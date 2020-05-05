Ghidotti, Edward L. "Baldo"
1932 - 2020
Edward L. "Baldo" Ghidotti, of Upper Arlington, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the age of 87 as a result of complications from COVID-19. A wonderful human being that spent his entire life serving others in so many different ways. Whether as a son, brother, spouse, father, father-in-law, grandfather (aka Nono), great-grandfather or simply just a friend, Ed was always there to help in any way that he could to ensure that everyone around him knew that their issues or concerns - no matter how important or trivial - were more important than whatever Ed might be dealing with himself. Selfless is the best word that describes how Ed lived his entire life. Ed (or as his friends called him Eddie) was born at Roseland Community Hospital on October 20, 1932 as the second son of Frank and Albina Ghidotti. Frank and Albina emigrated from Tremosine Italy in the 1920's and operated a saloon called the "High Step Inn" on the south side of Chicago in the early 1930's. Ed graduated in 1950 from Fenger High School in Chicago, and went on to receive a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from the University of Illinois (Champaign-Urbana). Following graduation, Ed married Bette Mae Little and for more than five decades this "union" exhibited, in the best way possible, what it meant to be to dedicate one's self to their spouse. Their love was enduring and everlasting and was best showcased with the care and attention that Ed provided Bette during her eight year battle with Ovarian Cancer. Back in the mid 1950's and shortly after Ed and Bette were married, Ed served for two years in the US Army with the 29th Armored Infantry Battalion in Gelnhausen Germany. While in Germany, Bette gave birth to the couple's first child - Marc. Upon Ed's discharge from the US Army, Ed began his professional career with the Borden Chemical Company in Chicago. After several years with Borden, Ed was asked to transfer with his wife and, by that time, four children to Columbus, Ohio in 1964. Shortly after uprooting his family of six with this move to Columbus, however, Ed decided that he wanted to forge a new career path and entered the financial planning business as a stockbroker with Paine Webber Jackson & Curtis. Ed stayed with Paine Webber Jackson & Curtis through several name changes and mergers and retired from UBS after 45 years of service. Ed is predeceased by his wife Bette of 52 years, his second wife, Marge Prosser, of seven years and Ed and Bette's third child, Janise Marie Ghidotti. Ed is survived by his brother, Bruno Ghidotti (92), Ed and Bette's other three children - Marc (Kristi), Denise, and Paul (Kathie), along with nine grandchildren - Ashley, Kristina, Matthew, Weston, Adrianne, Will, Alex, Lauren, and Claire; and one great grandchild - Hadley Janise. What was most important to Ed during his lifetime was family. One of Ed's greatest attributes was being a great listener to anyone that needed his ear; as well as providing thoughtful, insightful and compassionate advice. Ed was a man of deep faith, but he didn't have to vocalize his Christian beliefs to anybody, as he acted it out every day of his long and enriched life. Ed loved sports and was an active participant of many, including tennis and swimming. In the summer, you could find Ed and his tennis buddies on Court 4 at the Swim and Racket Club, and during the winter at the Racquet Club of Columbus with the same group. In 1989, Ed and Bette decided to be one of the first owners of a new condominium community in Siesta Key, Florida known as "Bayside". Bayside was the family getaway for all of Ed's family for the last three plus decades and has provided wonderful memories for the entire Ghidotti Family. Two years after Bette had passed away, Ed was reintroduced to a former work associate from UBS - Marge Prosser - and Ed and Margie started dating and a few years later were married. It has been said that, sadly, many people go through their entire life and never find true love; however, Ed was fortunate enough to have found it twice. Ed leaves behind countless friends from Upper Arlington, UBS, First Community Village, Siesta Key, and certainly the Swim and Racket Club where he was an active/avid member of that club for more than 50 years! In light of COVID-19, only immediate family are able to attend a memorial service at Resurrection Cemetery where Ed will be laid to rest immediately adjacent to Bette. It is the hope of our family that we can have a celebration of Ed's life at some time later this year when it is safe to get groups of people together again. In lieu of flowers, please consider a small donation to benefit Ovarian Cancer research - a passion of Ed's since Bette's diagnosis. Donations can be made with the following research organization: ocrahope.org/getinvolved/ways-to-give. In addition, and in the true spirit of what Ed really cared about - that is people and memories - please go to www.johnquint.com and leave a comment about your favorite "Ed memory." This will be an everlasting keepsake for our family. Arrangements entrusted with the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 5 to May 7, 2020.