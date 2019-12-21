Home

POWERED BY

Services
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Hirsch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward M. Hirsch


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward M. Hirsch Obituary
Hirsch, Edward M.
1930 - 2019
Edward Marion Hirsch, 89, born November 23, 1930 died December 21, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. He leaves his beloved wife of 67 years, Joyce; daughters, Pamela Hirsch (Frank Magnuson) and Robin Prosser (Paul); his sister, Miriam Goldmeier (Maynard); grandchildren, Leslie LaRocca (Robert) and Daniel Kogan (Sarah); great grandchildren, Elliott and Marina Kogan and Rose LaRocca along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. His parents, Dave and Sadie Hirsch, preceded him in death. Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, December 23 at Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. Interment will follow at New Tifereth Israel Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at the Hirsch residence. To honor his memory, donations may be made to Congregation Tifereth Israel www.tiferethisrael.org or the in lieu of flowers. Online guest book at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -