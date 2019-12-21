|
|
Hirsch, Edward M.
1930 - 2019
Edward Marion Hirsch, 89, born November 23, 1930 died December 21, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. He leaves his beloved wife of 67 years, Joyce; daughters, Pamela Hirsch (Frank Magnuson) and Robin Prosser (Paul); his sister, Miriam Goldmeier (Maynard); grandchildren, Leslie LaRocca (Robert) and Daniel Kogan (Sarah); great grandchildren, Elliott and Marina Kogan and Rose LaRocca along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. His parents, Dave and Sadie Hirsch, preceded him in death. Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, December 23 at Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. Interment will follow at New Tifereth Israel Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at the Hirsch residence. To honor his memory, donations may be made to Congregation Tifereth Israel www.tiferethisrael.org or the in lieu of flowers. Online guest book at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019