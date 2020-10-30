Jaskiewicz, Edward M.

1926 - 2020

Edward M. Jaskiewicz, age 93, went home to be with the Lord on October 26, 2020. Eddie was a member of St. James the Less Catholic Church, a WWII U.S. Army Veteran and a retired electrician. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years the late Eileen Mae (Valentine) Jaskiewicz, son Edward M. Jr., parents Stephania Zaleski and John Jaskiewicz, brothers Chester, Lewis, Stanley, Henry, Adolph (Jeffrey), Ferdinand and Bernard, sisters Sophia, Wanda and Helen. Eddie is survived by and will be deeply missed by son, David Jaskiewicz of Columbus; daughters, Joyce (David) Martin of Granville, OH, Laurie Jaskiewicz and Lynne (Mark) Dani, both of Columbus, OH; daughter-in-law, Mary McGrath Jaskiewicz of Plain City, OH; grandchildren, Tom Jaskiewicz, Lucy (Brian) Bucher, Emily (Kelly) Vaden, Zachary (Staci) Martin and Angela (Larry) Pawloski; great-grandchildren, Adyn and Seneca Bucher, Hayley, Kael, and Carys Jaskiewicz, Ethan Leiker, and Emmett Pawloski; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. A private Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held for the immediate family Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 10AM in Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery on 6440 South High Street, Lockbourne, OH 43137 (MASK MUST BE WORN). Rev. Fr. Antonio Baus, C.PP.S. celebrant, with entombment to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions be made to the Salvation Army, 966 E. Main Street, Columbus, OH 43205. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Skunza Funeral Service, 5819 Emporium Square, Columbus, OH 43231. Rudolph P. Skunza, Jr. Director. 614-895-3200.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store