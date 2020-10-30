1/1
Edward M. Jaskiewicz
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jaskiewicz, Edward M.
1926 - 2020
Edward M. Jaskiewicz, age 93, went home to be with the Lord on October 26, 2020. Eddie was a member of St. James the Less Catholic Church, a WWII U.S. Army Veteran and a retired electrician. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years the late Eileen Mae (Valentine) Jaskiewicz, son Edward M. Jr., parents Stephania Zaleski and John Jaskiewicz, brothers Chester, Lewis, Stanley, Henry, Adolph (Jeffrey), Ferdinand and Bernard, sisters Sophia, Wanda and Helen. Eddie is survived by and will be deeply missed by son, David Jaskiewicz of Columbus; daughters, Joyce (David) Martin of Granville, OH, Laurie Jaskiewicz and Lynne (Mark) Dani, both of Columbus, OH; daughter-in-law, Mary McGrath Jaskiewicz of Plain City, OH; grandchildren, Tom Jaskiewicz, Lucy (Brian) Bucher, Emily (Kelly) Vaden, Zachary (Staci) Martin and Angela (Larry) Pawloski; great-grandchildren, Adyn and Seneca Bucher, Hayley, Kael, and Carys Jaskiewicz, Ethan Leiker, and Emmett Pawloski; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. A private Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held for the immediate family Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 10AM in Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery on 6440 South High Street, Lockbourne, OH 43137 (MASK MUST BE WORN). Rev. Fr. Antonio Baus, C.PP.S. celebrant, with entombment to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions be made to the Salvation Army, 966 E. Main Street, Columbus, OH 43205. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Skunza Funeral Service, 5819 Emporium Square, Columbus, OH 43231. Rudolph P. Skunza, Jr. Director. 614-895-3200.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Liturgy
10:00 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Skunza Funeal Service
5819 Emporium Square
Columbus, OH 43231
(614) 895-3200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved