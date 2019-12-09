|
Merkle, Edward
Edward J. Ned Merkle, born Jan. 2, 1947, died Dec. 8, 2019. Survived by the love of his life, Josie Merkle; children, Megan Schoepflin (Steve), Molly Merkle Pesich (Ben), Peter Merkle (Katie), Daniel Merkle (Natalie); 10 beautiful grandchildren. Ned began his career in real estate in 1973 and was a life long member of the Columbus Board of Realtors. In 1979, he began his own company, Ned Merkle & Co Realtors, and opened his office in German Village, where he continued working and serving the community all his life. In fact, he knew more about the homes and people of German Village than most anyone else. He was an originator and charter member of the Midtown Area Real Estate Association. He was a past President of the BEB Realty Association, served as a member of the Bexley Planning Task Force and was Vice Chair of the Bexley Planning Commission. He was Co-Chair of the Haus and Garten Tour Pre-Tour Event and was given the Frank Fetch Award in 2003 for outstanding service to the German Village Community. He was a member of Lake Hill Hunt Club and long time member of The Athletic Club of Columbus. Ned Merkle, the "Mayor" of German Village, with his impish smile, twinkle in his eye, laughed his way through life. He lived by the mantra, "Don't take yourself so seriously." He was definitely a "people person", rarely forgetting a name, a face, or a house he sold. He cared about his family, his clients, his friends, his environment, people he hired to do odd jobs, relatives, people he barely knew. He lived a life of purpose, impeccable integrity and love. He was a Fixer and a Doer. If we had a problem, we went to Ned and we knew he would figure it out. The world has lost, Heaven has won, and he will be missed forever. Friends may call Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Funeral Mass will be Friday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 684 South 3rd Avenue. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to DSACO (The Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio), 510 E North Broadway, Columbus, Ohio 43214. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
