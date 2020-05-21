Edward Miller
1968 - 2020
Miller, Edward
1968 - 2020
Edward L. Miller, age 51. Sunrise May 29, 1968 and Sunset May 3, 2020. Private Services entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
