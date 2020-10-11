1/1
Edward Murtha
1932 - 2020
Edward Francis Murtha, 88, of Powell, OH, died peacefully October 8, 2020. Born June 26, 1932 in Columbus, OH, he graduated from Aquinas High School and attended The Ohio State University where he was member of the SAE fraternity. He proudly served in the US Navy and was a member of the American Legion. Ed was the ultimate salesman. A Realtor for over 40 years, Ed was known for his honesty and fairness, making life long friends along the way. He spent his retirement managing his apartments, often receiving notes of thanks from his tenants. Ed never met a stranger and always had a story to share. He was kind hearted and generous. He was known to love watching sunsets and enjoying his martinis. The love of his life was his wife of 63 years, Mary Ellen (Luckhaupt). He dearly loved and was very proud of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ed and Mary Ellen have been St. Michael parishioners for 63 years. Ed was preceded in death by his parents Matthew J. and Ellen E. Murtha, his siblings Matthew J. Murtha (Thelma) and Mary Ellen Bechtel and son in law Bruce Colosimo. He is survived by his wife Mary Ellen; his children Lisa Colosimo, Edward J. (Amy) Murtha, and Michele (Matt) Sapp. His grandchildren: Ryan Kirk, Steven (Claire) Kirk,John Colosimo, Erika (Dave) Gowan, Adrian (Lisa) Colosimo, Elizabeth Murtha, and Daniel, Rachel, Brian, Emma and Paige Sapp. Also, great grandchildren Ellie and Charlotte Gaffin, AnnaBelle and Ava Colosimo. A funeral Mass will be held Wednesday October 14th at 10:00 am at St. Michael Church, Worthington, Ohio. Facial masks are required. Burial will immediately follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers friends who wish may contribute in his memory to Holy Cross Church 204 S. Fifth St. Columbus, OH 43215. Visit egan-ryan.com for additional details and messages of condolence.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.
