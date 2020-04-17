|
|
Straight, Sr., Edward N.
1919 - 2020
Edward N. Straight, Sr., passed away at the age of 100 on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at his home at the Wesley Glen Retirement Community, Columbus, Ohio. He was born in Mannington, West Virginia on October 20, 1919 to the late Harry L. and Jessie Hibbs Straight. Ed is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Josephine Peters Straight, who passed away September 5, 2008. Edward is survived by his 5 children, 13 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. They are Edward N. Straight, Jr. and his wife Wendy Davis Straight and their children Edward N. Straight, III; Zachary Straight and his wife Kelley Murphy Straight and their children Dominick, Bailee and Kyla; Molly Straight Dominique and her husband Jed Dominique and their children Calvin and Myles; Jesse Straight and his wife Molly Tenley Straight and their children Gabriella, Lucas, Parker and Evelyn; and Hannah Rogers. Sara Straight Wolf and her husband Myron Wolf and their children Michael Wolf, Stephen Wolf and his partner Sebastian Korob; Harriet Straight; Joseph Straight and his wife Brenda Meyers Straight and their children Daniel Straight, Matthew Straight and Levi Straight and his wife Laura and their children Lila, Leo and Lukas; Mary Ann Core and her partner Thomas Peterfish (Mary Ann's children Samuel Core and his wife Elisha Randolph Core and their daughter Rowan, and her late husband John O. Core's children Bryson Core and Alexandra Core and her daughter Isabella Core-Barbosa. Edward graduated from Marshall College (now University), served in the U.S. Army Air Corps in World War II as a pilot, and spent his working career as an executive with B.F. Goodrich Company. After retiring, Edward and his wife Josephine travelled extensively, cruising with friends and also traveling in their Winnebago throughout the United States, Mexico and Canada. They were winter residents of Bradenton, Florida. Edward was dedicated member of Karl Road Christian Church for over 50 years, where he and his wife Josephine participated in many church religious and social activities. During our time of national concern, private services have been entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send messages of support to the Straight family.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Karl Road Christian Church, 5400 Karl Road, Columbus, OH 43229.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020