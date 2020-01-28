|
|
Novotny, Edward
1929 - 2020
Edward Novotny, 91, of Westerville, passed away peacefully at home Monday, January 27, 2020. Ed was a longtime resident of Westerville and served in the Navy during the Korean War. Preceded in death by his daughter Joyce Teague and son-in-law Jeff Newell. Survived by his loving wife, Nancy; daughter, Becky Newell; granddaughters, Cassandra Newell (Keith Walter) and Jamie Testa (Tom); great grandchildren, Cody Carroll (Mikaela Stewart), Kayla Carroll, Kaydence Testa, Randyn Walter; great great grandson, Kayden Walter. Friends may call 10-11AM Thursday, January 29, 2020 at HILL FUNERAL HOME, Westerville followed by services at 11AM. Interment Blendon Cemetery. Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020