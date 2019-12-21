|
|
Cantwell, Edward Patrick
1929 - 2019
Edward Patrick (Pat) Cantwell, passed away peacefully on December 20, 2019, his 90th birthday. He was an active member of St. Andrew parish since 1963. Pat graduated from Aquinas H.S. in 1948, and in 1952, graduated from the University of Notre Dame where his father, two brothers and four of his children were graduates as well. He served in Korea 1953-1954 and then a captain in the Corp of Engineers, U.S. Army Reserve until 1965. He was the longtime President of Cantwell Machinery Company, retired in 1998. Pat enjoyed golf, tennis and loved Notre Dame football! Preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Margaret, sister Sally (George) Nardi and in-laws Patty and Gene Weber, Mary Butte, Ruth Cantwell and Ann Call. Survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Sue, brothers Tom (Mitzi) and Michael,brother in-laws Larry Call and Jim Butte, children Michael, Mark (Maureen), Mary (George)Nofel, Matthew, Michelle (Steve) Doyle, Martin and Maureen (Tim) Hales, 18 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 22 nieces and nephews, and dear friends Terry and Gretchen O'Loughlin. A special thank you to Fr. William Deville and Msgr. Stephan Moloney, Dr. Stephen Davakis, Dr. Lee Jordan and Dr. Barth Toothman, DDS. Pat devoted his life to his wife Sue, their family and his faith in God. He was a positive influence and mentor to many others. He will be truly missed by all. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday December 23, 2019, at St. Andrew Church 1899 McCoy Rd. where friends may call 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute in his memory to , Salesian Missions or the .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019