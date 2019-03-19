|
Ries, Edward
1939 - 2019
Edward Gerald "Jerry" Ries, age 79, went to the big MOPAR auto shop in the sky, Sunday, March 17, 2019. Born December 5, 1939 to Edward and Ruth Marquis, Jerry grew-up between Bellefontaine and Whitehall, Ohio and graduated from Aquinas Catholic High School. As a mechanic, he obtained a reputation for his love of fast cars, specifically drag racing Chryslers with Hemi engines. He married Susan (Suzi) Pope in 1962, served in the Army, returned to Whitehall and raised four children. In the '70s, Jerry and Suzi worked together to start an automotive business in their garage until it was moved and named Steer & Gear, which continues to this day. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Suzi; and children, Linda and her husband, Carmen, Jane, James (Jim), Patricia and her husband, Trevel; grandchildren, Craig, Chad, Blaine, Vance, Jordan, Viky, Jose, Angelina, Maya; cousins, Dave, Tom, and Sally. Greatly loved by the Pope family, Sunny, Carol and Robert, Rob and Kim; Rich and Cheryl, Steve and Lori, and Cathy. Long-time friends, Pete and Nancy; as well as the many friends who have worked and patronized Steer & Gear over the years. And finally, his dogs. Skippy, Tramp, Lady, Cricket, and Logan. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019