Roberts, Edward
1942 - 2020
Edward W. Roberts, 77, of Ostrander, died Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was born November 1, 1942 in Columbus to Marjorie and Ed Roberts. Ed graduated from West High School in 1960 and worked for BancOhio that later became National City and retired from PNC. He served as Chairman of the Scioto Township Zoning Commission for over 20 years. He is survived by his wife, Connie; daughter, Angela; three grandchildren, Christy, Shawn and Evan; two step daughters, Dana and Denna; step grandchildren, Hilary and Nakia; step great grandchildren, Chelsi, Graysen and Jacob. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert, the mother of his children, Susan (Huffman) Roberts and his daughter Stacy. Edwards wishes were to have no services or celebration of life. In Lieu of Flowers, contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice of Marion or a charity of one's choice. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.