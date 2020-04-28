The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Chevrier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Roy "Bud" Chevrier


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Edward Roy "Bud" Chevrier Obituary
Chevrier, Edward Roy "Bud"
1926 - 2020
Edward Roy "Bud" Chevrier, passed away at his home on Monday, April 27, 2020 under the loving care of Ohio Health Hospice. Born in Akron, Ohio on May 9, 1926 to the late Lovell Chevrier and Edith Chevrier Cuneen. A veteran of the United States Navy, he honorably served as a Navy Seaman First Class. He went on to graduate from Western Reserve University with a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy, a career which spanned 42 years. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 71+ years, Ruth M. Chevrier; children, Roberta (Dale) Angerman, Sally Weber and Brian (Kathy) Chevrier; grandchildren, Betsy (Pat), Ben (Bryce), Charles (Baofang), Nathan (Amanda) and Katie (Matt); great-grandchildren, Clara, Owen, Isaac, Maggie, Abigail and Sam; and brother, Bob Chevrier. He is preceded in death by his son-in-law Dennis Weber. Devoted to his family, he enjoyed vacations at Topsail Beach, NC, as well as spending time with them camping, and traveling with friends. He greatly enjoyed his Honor Flight to Washington, DC. He served as a volunteer with Riverside Methodist Hospital (1993-2016) and had the honor of wheeling two of his great-grandchildren out of the hospital for their trip home. During our time of national concern, a private Funeral Service is entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send messages of support to his family. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Health Hospice or Maize Manor United Methodist Church in his memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Download Now