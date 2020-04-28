|
Chevrier, Edward Roy "Bud"
1926 - 2020
Edward Roy "Bud" Chevrier, passed away at his home on Monday, April 27, 2020 under the loving care of Ohio Health Hospice. Born in Akron, Ohio on May 9, 1926 to the late Lovell Chevrier and Edith Chevrier Cuneen. A veteran of the United States Navy, he honorably served as a Navy Seaman First Class. He went on to graduate from Western Reserve University with a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy, a career which spanned 42 years. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 71+ years, Ruth M. Chevrier; children, Roberta (Dale) Angerman, Sally Weber and Brian (Kathy) Chevrier; grandchildren, Betsy (Pat), Ben (Bryce), Charles (Baofang), Nathan (Amanda) and Katie (Matt); great-grandchildren, Clara, Owen, Isaac, Maggie, Abigail and Sam; and brother, Bob Chevrier. He is preceded in death by his son-in-law Dennis Weber. Devoted to his family, he enjoyed vacations at Topsail Beach, NC, as well as spending time with them camping, and traveling with friends. He greatly enjoyed his Honor Flight to Washington, DC. He served as a volunteer with Riverside Methodist Hospital (1993-2016) and had the honor of wheeling two of his great-grandchildren out of the hospital for their trip home. During our time of national concern, a private Funeral Service is entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send messages of support to his family. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Health Hospice or Maize Manor United Methodist Church in his memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2020