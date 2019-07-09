|
|
Snead, Edward
1971 - 2019
Edward "Eddie" Richard Snead, 48, passed away on July 4, 2019. He was born on March 24, 1971 in Dublin, Ohio to Deborah K. Smith and Frank R. Snead Sr. He lived most of his life in Columbus, Ohio. Eddie enjoyed woodworking and working with his hands on various projects. Eddie is survived by his parents, Deborah K. (William R. Patrick) Smith and Frank R. (Laura) Snead Sr.; his siblings, Michelle R. (James A.) Zarzeczny, John Gilbreath, Randy Patrick, Denise Gantt, Cheryl Downour, Michelle Patrick, Melinda (Mike) Montenaro, Holly R. Snead, and Frank R. Snead Jr.; aunts, Frances (Mario) Cautela, Elizabeth (Tom) Filbert, Mary Cathell, and Erin Nyrop; his beloved cat Tommy; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Arrangements were entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST CHAPEL, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, Ohio 43230, where a visitation will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 11am-1pm and a funeral service immediately to follow at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128-6804 or 1225 Dublin Rd., Suite 125, Columbus, OH 43215. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 10, 2019