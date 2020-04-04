The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Edward Stahl


1928 - 2020
Edward Stahl Obituary
Stahl, Edward
1928 - 2020
Edward Raymond Stahl, 91, of Columbus, made the glorious passing to his New Life on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Born in Cincinnati on December 29, 1928 to the late Edward and Hazel Stahl. Ed was a custom jeweler for over 44 years in the Columbus area. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Hershel Stahl (2011); daughter, Donna Carson
(2016) and son Ed Stahl Jr. (2017). Ed is survived by his children, Susan (Steve) Hines, Janis (Charles) Stahl-Popovich and Anita (Craig) Doupnik; son-in-law, Jack Carson; his grandchildren, Hughes and Tyson Stahl, Julie and Natalie Carson, Justin and Jenna Hines, Abby, Barry and Griffin Doupnik and one great-grandson, Emerson Hines. For a complete obituary, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Private entombment will be held for his children only, due to COVID-19 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. At a later date, the family will have a gathering of family and friends to celebrate Ed's extraordinary life. Arrangements Entrusted to SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Avenue, Columbus, OH 43232.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2020
