Van Horn, P. Edward
1930 - 2019
P. Edward Van Horn, Jr., beloved husband and father, went to be with the Lord on March 20, 2019. Ed was born at Oak Hill, Ohio on March 25, 1930 and was raised in Springfield before moving to Columbus. His father, Pyrl Edward Sr., started the family business, Ohio Wire Form and Spring in 1947. Ed later was the owner and business manager of Ohio Wire. Ed was an active member of Life in Christ Fellowship and was very strong in his faith. He lived his faith in every aspect of his life. Ed is survived by his beloved wife, Virginia of 66 years and son, Samuel (Pam) Van Horn. Their other son Stephen passed away on Oct. 13, 2015. He was preceded in death by his parents, P. E. and Norietta Van Horn, and brother, Samuel L. Van Horn. They have three granddaughters; Christina (Shane) Tucker, Alissa (Frank) Markusic and Carabeth (Chad) Kelly, nine great-grandchildren: Jacob Fisk, Grace Markusic, Neve, Aidan, Keely and Liam Tucker, Brady, Hudson and Ari Kelly. His career was interrupted by military service in the U.S. Air Force from 1951-53. Ed was a golf enthusiast and also volunteered as a golf starter for several years at the Deer Creek Golf Course. He also volunteered with Life Care Alliance and delivered Meals on Wheels. He has been a member of Gideons since 1974. He loved to sing and was the President of the Columbus Gospel Singing Association. More than anything else, he loved his family and his God. He will be sorely missed and dearly remembered. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 26 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation prior to the service from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at Life in Christ Fellowship Church, 500 Plain-City Georgesville Rd., State Route 142 NE, West Jefferson. The interment will be at Alton Cemetery on Alton-Darby Creek Rd. Those who wish to honor his memory may contribute to Life in Christ Fellowship or Gideons. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2019