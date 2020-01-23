Home

Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Philip the Apostle Church
1573 Elaine Rd.
Columbus, OH
View Map
Edward William Kane


1954 - 2020
Edward William Kane Obituary
Kane, Edward William
1954 - 2020
Edward William Kane, 65, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on January 21, 2020. Ed was a graduate of Whitehall Yearling High School and Appalachian State University. He is preceded in death by his father Richard B. Kane. Ed is survived by his wife of 30 years, Kathy Kane; beloved daughter, Caroline Kane; mother, Maryann Kane; brother, Kevin (Stella) Kane; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He will also be missed by his faithful feline companions, Barney, Sammy and Rocky. Ed's family will receive friends 2-5p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg. Catholic Mass 11 a.m. Monday, January 27 at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 1573 Elaine Rd., Columbus. Burial at Glen Rest Memorial Estate, Reynoldsburg. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ed's memory to a scholarship fund for his daughter Caroline at Chase Bank. Messages may be sent to Ed's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 24, 2020
