|
|
Zymkoski, Edward
1933 - 2019
Edward "Ed" R. Zymkoski, CMSgt, Retired - age 86, of Obetz, Ohio. A life well lived ended on December 7, 2019. Edward Zymkoski was born on May 6, 1933 in Scranton, PA the oldest of Dick and Francis Zymkoski's three children. After graduating from Central High School in 1951, Edward began his illustrious career as a dry cleaning delivery driver. This career path came to an abrupt halt on Good Friday 1952, when a particularly cranky customer decided that her Easter best, did not, in fact, look its best. In a snit, Edward immediately left and drove to the local Air Force recruiting office. It was a tense Easter at the Zymkoski house that year, as Francis most certainly did not want her precious boy in the military. Still, the Air Force afforded Edward a life he never could have attained had he stayed in Scranton. Over the course of 26 years as a jet engine mechanic, he lived in Spain, Thailand, Okinawa, North Dakota, Massachusetts, Texas, Delaware, Virginia and three times in Ohio. While stationed at Carswell AFB, he met the love of his life, Billee Marie Tucker. They were married for 29 years until her death in 1985. While Edward certainly would have welcomed having a large family, he in fact only had two children, a son, Richard Clay, who died at birth, and Richanne. To Richanne, Ed was the penultimate father. From the moment she arrived they had an unbreakable bond that endured even through the difficult high school years. Ed was completely gender blind when it came to his daughter. Fishing, baseball, football, Tonka trucks and Barbie dolls were all on the agenda anytime they sat down to play. One year at Christmas, Richanne woke up to find both the Barbie Dream House and a Hot Wheels track under the tree. Much to Billee's dismay, they could sit for eight hours straight staring at a fishing bobber just waiting for a nibble. At age 38 Ed discovered he had been afflicted by the family curse, Diabetes. Over the course of the next 48 years he battled the disease, eventually losing both of his legs and ultimately his life. Still, despite being disabled, Ed approached life with a zest that belied both his age his physical state. A lifelong lover of music, Ed was an avid concert attendee. In the last few years he saw Cher, Fleetwood Mac, the Eagles, Willie Nelson and most recently Lady Gaga in Las Vegas. That trip was so epic that Richanne and her husband Pat are still trying to recover. Ed's grasp of current events and keen political mind made for some lively discussions, unless of course you happened to be on the other side of it. Imagine if you will, debating an 86 year old Bill Maher, whose show Ed never missed and even saw live. Ed also enjoyed musical theater and exactly one year before his death was at the Short North Stage gleefully singing along to Mama Mia. In 1989, Ed walked his daughter down the aisle as she married Patrick Fleming. For the next 30 years, Patrick was the George Burns to Ed and Richanne's Gracie Allen, taking over the role left vacant by Billee when she died. Patrick enthusiastically signed on to take Ed on whale watching excursions on Cape Cod, two trips to Florida, concerts, plays, dinners, and most recently, that trip to Las Vegas. Patrick's involvement in the Harmony Project led to Ed being able to meet Jane Pauley two years ago. To Patrick, Ed was the father he had not had since he was 16, when his own father passed away. In the last years of his life Ed had a large social circle that was be the envy of people half his age. More than friends, they were his "family of the heart". They included, Ken Jenkins, Chad Williams, Mary Ellen and Edward Cain, Jill Whittier, Eric Lafferty, Patsy Frey, Tom Smith, Brent Williams, Jose Mas, and Linda Mercadante. Whether enjoying Picnic with the Pops, going out to dinner, Harmony Project concerts, or just chilling at his place, Ed cherished the time he spent with those he loved. He and his bestie, Eddie Cain, would spend afternoons swilling beer and eating oysters while swapping stories of their time in the military. Recently, both Eds traveled to Washington DC together as part of an Honor Flight, which was Ed's last big adventure. Ed is pre-deceased by his parents Dick and Francis, son Richard Clay, wife Billee, sister Nancy Ennis, and nephew Mark Ennis. Left to cherish his memory is daughter, Richanne; son-in-law, Patrick; beloved sister, Kathryn Ultsch (Art); and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Special thanks to the staff at Inn at Winchester Trail, Teri, Andy, Allison, Dionne, Faith, JP, and especially fellow hump day celebrants Jackie and Mabel. The family is forever grateful to the staff at Capital City Hospice for easing Ed's last hours. Ed was the epitome of geriatric cool. His warmth, charm, vicious wit, lust for life, and engaging personality, will be sorely missed by anyone who ever met him. At a later date, Ed will be buried, with full military honors, at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations are made to the Harmony Project, The Capital Area Humane Society, or any veteran related organization of your choice.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019