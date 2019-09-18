|
|
Dave, Edwin
1941 - 2019
God-fearing and faithful servant, loving brother and uncle, exceptionally gifted musician, a devoted and loyal friend with a big heart, Edwin M. Dave, 78, was called home to be with his Lord on Thursday, September 12, 2019. He was the second of three sons born to James Kinley and Edna Mae Bass Dave in Columbus, OH, on February 25, 1941. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by grandparents Charles and Jesse Bass, Albert and Emma Dave, and brother James Kinley Dave, Jr. Edwin joined the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church at an early age, active in Sunday school, Buds of Promise, Boys Scouts, Baptist Youth Fellowship and the youth choir. At the age of 6, he began piano lessons at the home of Mrs. Maggie Jones, who recognized his talent and began nurturing his gift. By the age of 8, he was playing for the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church Sunday School as well as the Gospel Choir of Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church. By age 14 Edwin was performing music recitals and concerts at churches in the Columbus community. Over the years his talents as a pianist/organist and musical director became well known, and he was often requested to accompany gospel soloists, as well as perform at recitals and his own concerts. Edwin became highly sought after by churches in the Columbus commu-nity, and over the years he had an opportunity to play for Bethany AME, Centenary Methodist, Christ Memorial Baptist, to name a few. Under the late Pastor Dr. H. Beecher Hicks, Sr., Edwin started the "Edwin Dave Chorus" which later became Mt. Olivet's "Inspirational Choir," comprised of young adult members of the church family. The Inspirational Choir became known and often performed at churches throughout the city. Later, under the late Dr. Charles E. Booth, Edwin served as Mt. Olivet's first Minister of Music and held that position for over 10 years. Under this leadership he formed the "Cathedral Choir," which later became known as the "Mass Choir." Edwin attended Columbus Public Schools, and graduated from West High School, class of '59. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Wilberforce University and his Masters in Music Education from the VanderCook College of Music. After graduating from Wilberforce, Edwin began his teaching career in the Dayton Public Schools, starting at Dunbar High School before moving to Meadowdale Elementary School K-8, where he retired after 30 years. His school choirs were recognized throughout the Dayton community for their outstanding performances. His choirs were often selected to represent the district at public events and ceremonies. While teaching in Dayton, he also was Minister of Music for several Dayton area churches, including Greater Allen AME, Peoples Community AME and New Birth Missionary Baptist churches. He taught piano, organ and voice to scores of students, young and old, and performed at countless weddings and home-going services. Edwin dedicated his life to the Lord through his music, and through his music we have been inspired and blessed. He leaves to cherish his memory brother, Michael (Suzette) Dave; nephews, Mychael (Norma) Dave, Anthony (Michelle) Dave; nieces, Louetta (Isaac) Bozeman, Charlene (Colin) Robinson, Michelle (Brenda) Hughes-Dave; special cousin, Doris Thelma Higgins; a host of other relatives, extended family and friends. Special thanks to Caregiver Steven Lazier for all the care and compassion provided to Edwin. Visitation with family from 9-10 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 428 E. Main St., Columbus, OH. Service will begin at 10 a.m. Rev. Guy S. Schley officiating, followed by interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., Columbus, OH, 43203. To send flowers or express condolences to the Dave family, please visit Edwin's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 19, 2019