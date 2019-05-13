|
Townsend, Edwin Douglas
1960 - 2019
Edwin D. Townsend, age 58, of Pataskala, OH, passed away at Mt. Carmel East Hospital on May 9, 2019. He was born on June 21, 1960 to Edwin N. and Joy E. (Waldorf) Townsend. Along with his father, Edwin is survived by wife of 39 years, Penny (Smith) Townsend; children, Christina M (Aaron) Hastings, Cynthia L (Patrick) Garrett, Victoria R. (Christopher) Smith and Ronald E. (Destiny Pelphrey) Townsend; grandchildren, Robin and Andrew Hastings, Davin and Katelyn Garrett, Marina Pelphrey and Nyla Townsend. He is preceded in death his mother, Nanny and Papa. Friends may call at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to , 3229 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 16, 2019