Muller Jr., Edwin J.1937 - 2020Edwin J. Muller Jr., 83, of Westerville, died peacefully at home on December 2. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Muller and Margaret (Miller) Muller, Brother In-Law William Fahy, Brother In-Law John Clement, and his grandson, Eric Muller. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Judith; children Edwin (Lisa) Muller, Timothy Muller, Beth Durham, Steven (Melissa) Muller and Robert Muller; and grandchildren, Ryan Muller, Edwin Muller, Braden Muller, Mateo Muller, Collin Durham, Gemma Muller and Lila Muller; sister Peggy Fahy; plus, many nieces and nephews. Edwin was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 10, 1937. After serving in the Army for 4 years, Edwin graduated from La Salle University. He spent most of his career working as an auditor for Nissan Motor Corporation where he retired after 33 years of service. Edwin was a member of St Paul Catholic Church where he served as an usher. He was an avid fan of the Columbus Blue Jackets and attended many games over the years as a season ticket holder. Edwin enjoyed spending time with his family, watching sports and reading. A private ceremony will be held at St Paul Catholic Church in Westerville. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com