Edwin J. Muller Jr.
1937 - 2020
Muller Jr., Edwin J.
1937 - 2020
Edwin J. Muller Jr., 83, of Westerville, died peacefully at home on December 2. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Muller and Margaret (Miller) Muller, Brother In-Law William Fahy, Brother In-Law John Clement, and his grandson, Eric Muller. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Judith; children Edwin (Lisa) Muller, Timothy Muller, Beth Durham, Steven (Melissa) Muller and Robert Muller; and grandchildren, Ryan Muller, Edwin Muller, Braden Muller, Mateo Muller, Collin Durham, Gemma Muller and Lila Muller; sister Peggy Fahy; plus, many nieces and nephews. Edwin was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 10, 1937. After serving in the Army for 4 years, Edwin graduated from La Salle University. He spent most of his career working as an auditor for Nissan Motor Corporation where he retired after 33 years of service. Edwin was a member of St Paul Catholic Church where he served as an usher. He was an avid fan of the Columbus Blue Jackets and attended many games over the years as a season ticket holder. Edwin enjoyed spending time with his family, watching sports and reading. A private ceremony will be held at St Paul Catholic Church in Westerville. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
