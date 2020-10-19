Miller, Edwin M.
1924 - 2020
Edwin M. Miller, age 96, of Plain City, passed away Saturday morning, October 17, 2020 at Edgewater Place, Plain City. He was born May 19, 1924 in Holmes County. Ed retired as general contractor who built many houses, pole barns and a church. He loved to go deer hunting and take fishing trips in Canada. Member of the Sharon Mennonite Church where he was the sexton of the church cemetery for many years. Preceded in death by his parents Monroe M. and Elizabeth (Brenneman) Miller, son Larry W. Miller - 2016, brothers Raymond, George, Monroe, Noah and Levi M. Miller, sisters Mary Ann Beachy, Katie Yoder and Elva Allison. Survived by loving wife 75 ½ years, Emma L. (Miller) Miller whom he married April 15, 1945; children, Robert L. Miller, Edwin M. (Rosemary) Miller Jr., Raymond (Kathy) Miller, Carol J. (Charles) Buck, Ronald K. (Diane) Miller, Linda S. (Craig) White, Kenneth D. (Cindy) Miller; daughter-in-law, Linda Miller; 29 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. The family will receive friends 4-7PM Thursday at Sharon Mennonite Church, 7675 Amity Pike, Plain City, where the funeral will be held at 10AM Friday, October 23, 2020. Burial Sharon Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mennonite Disaster Services (MDS), 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543. Social distancing and wearing masks will be practiced at all times. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com
to share a special memory.