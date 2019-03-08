|
|
McClung, Edwin "Dan"
1940 - 2019
Edwin "Dan" McClung, 79, passed away on March 7, 2019. He was born on February 14, 1940. He was preceded in death by his parents Rodney and Dixie Waite, step-son Brian Sartin. Surviving family includes wife, Laura; children, Keith (April) McClung, Kelly (Barb) McClung; step-son, Michael Sartin; grandchildren, Scott (Katie) McClung, Courtney (John) Campbell, Trisha Romero, Ian McClung; step-grandson, Cody Sartin; siblings, David (Carol) McClung, John (Mary) McClung; 7 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 4-7pm Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. A funeral service will begin at 11am Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Green Lawn Cemetery Chapel. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019