Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer, SW Chapel
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Green Lawn Cemetery Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin McClung
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin "Dan" McClung


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edwin "Dan" McClung Obituary
McClung, Edwin "Dan"
1940 - 2019
Edwin "Dan" McClung, 79, passed away on March 7, 2019. He was born on February 14, 1940. He was preceded in death by his parents Rodney and Dixie Waite, step-son Brian Sartin. Surviving family includes wife, Laura; children, Keith (April) McClung, Kelly (Barb) McClung; step-son, Michael Sartin; grandchildren, Scott (Katie) McClung, Courtney (John) Campbell, Trisha Romero, Ian McClung; step-grandson, Cody Sartin; siblings, David (Carol) McClung, John (Mary) McClung; 7 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 4-7pm Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. A funeral service will begin at 11am Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Green Lawn Cemetery Chapel. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now