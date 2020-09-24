1/
Edwin Pascoe
1932 - 2020
Edwin Pascoe, 87, of Worthington, died at home on September 17, 2020 after a long illness. Ed is survived by Jo, his wife of 57 years; his sons, John (Dawn) and David (Candi); grandchildren, Juliana, Ian, and Stella; brother, Richard (Barbara); brothers and sisters-in-law; and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Frederick Clare and Dorcas Hudson Pascoe. He was born October 5, 1932 in Wyandotte, Michigan and graduated from Wayne State University with degrees in chemistry, chemical engineering, and an MBA. He also served in the U.S. Army. Ed moved to Worthington with Jo in 1968 and worked for General Electric Superabrasives until his retirement. A devoted father and grandfather, Ed loved coaching his kids in soccer, going camping, and attending all of their events. He enjoyed gardening and was at his happiest in his back yard or working on his collection of bonsais. Ed was also an animal lover and had many Belgian Sheepdogs and cats over the years. A celebration of Ed's life will be held at a later date and he will be interred in the columbarium wall of St. John's Church, where he was a long-time active member serving on the vestry. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any of the following four organizations: Best Friends Animal Society of Kanab Utah; a local chapter of Canine Companions for Independence; Pilot Dogs Inc., or St. John's Episcopal Church, Worthington. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave a special memory or condolence. Arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
