Schottenstein, Edwin
1940 - 2019
Edwin Eugene Schottenstein, age 78, passed away on March 18, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife Melva Lee Schottenstein, parents Abraham and Betty Schottenstein, brother Melvin Schottenstein, sister Shirley Sacks, and daughter-in-law Sara Schottenstein. Survived by his sons, Michael (Judy), Jeffrey, and Douglas; grandchildren, Gabriel, Jonah, Adam, Abigail and Daniel; and devoted friend and companion, Barbara McAllister. Edwin grew up in Bellefontaine, Ohio. He obtained his Bachelor of Science degree from The Ohio State University and his law degree from The Louis D. Brandeis School of Law in Louisville, Kentucky. He resided in Louisville until 1982 when he returned with his family to Columbus. He was a former judge and maintained his legal practice full-time until the very end of his life. He was President, Secretary and Vice President of Law Alumni Foundation University of Louisville School of Law; published a number of articles in his field; was a member of the American, Columbus, Ohio State, Louisville and Kentucky Bar Associations; achieved Diplomate status with The National Trial Lawyers Association; and was listed in the 2016 Top Lawyers In Central Ohio by Columbus CEO Magazine. Ed enjoyed his family, his work and a good Sherlock Holmes movie. He will be dearly missed. Funeral service is on Tuesday, March 19 at 11 am at EPSTEIN MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 3232 E. Main St., Bexley with Rabbi Howard Zack officiating. Burial will follow at New Agudas Achim Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ed's memory may be made to The James Cancer Hospital. The family will be receiving friends at Congregation Torat Emet on Tuesday from 1-3 and from 6-7:30pm (Service at 6pm); and Wednesday morning 6:45-8am (Service at 6:45am). Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2019