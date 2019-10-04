|
Shaffer, Edwin
Edwin Forest Shaffer, formerly of Worthington, Ohio and most recently residing in Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Tidewell Hospice House, at age 97. His beloved wife, Margaret, preceded him in death in 2013. He is survived by his loving children, Susan M. Smith (William) of Estero, FL and Port Clinton, OH, and Edwin M. Shaffer of Columbus, OH. He was blessed with four loving grandchildren, Katherine (Mike) McNutt of Thousand Oaks, CA, Elliot Shaffer of Los Angeles, CA, Alison Shaffer of Columbus, OH, and Andrew Smith (Sarah) of Stamford, CT. He was also blessed with two beautiful great grandsons, Richard Edwin Smith and Henry William Smith, both of Stamford, CT. His only brother, Wesley Shaffer, preceded him in death. Edwin was born on Feb. 1,1922 in Columbus, OH to the late Alice M. (VanAtta) and Wesley A. Shaffer. He graduated from Upper Arlington High School in 1940 and began his studies in Engineering at The Ohio State University. After Pearl Harbor he enlisted in the Army and attended Officers Candidate School. He landed on Omaha Beach, fought in the Battle of the Bulge, and as a combat engineer built the longest bridge over the Rhine River at Honningen. He returned from the war in December, 1945. He met and married Margaret Mitchell of Port Clinton, Ohio in 1946. They moved to Worthington, Ohio where they lived until 2012. Edwin became a partner with his dad after the war, and eventually developed the Shaffer Roofing Company into a well respected commercial enterprise. He dissolved the business upon his retirement. He and Margaret divided their time between Worthington and Florida. His love of family, country and sports sustained him for 97 years. He was a passionate fan, having played all sports in high school, with tennis and basketball being his favorites. He passed that enthusiasm on to his children and grandchildren. He was a generous and gregarious man, yet became a kind gentle sole in his later years. His keen sense of humor and classic wit were with him until the day he passed. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 1158 Veronica St., Port Charlotte, FL 33952, or the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 06675. A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019