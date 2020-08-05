1/
Edwina Mae "Peach" Eldridge
1944 - 2020
Edwina Mae Eldridge ("Peach") Born in Columbus Ohio May 12 1944. Died suddenly and unexpectedly on July 30, 2020. She left this physical life in her home with her favorite four legged friend Sade by her side. Missing and mourning Edwina Mae are her kids, grandchildren, family, lifelong friends and any acquaintance that had the pleasure to spend a few moments with her. A resident of Worthington Ohio she adored her community and was a parishioner of Saint Michael's Catholic Church. As a long standing member of the Worthington Art League, she Loved art, creating art and making people happy with her art. However, Edwina Mae's ultimate passion in life was sharing God's LOVE with others. Her passing has left a void in the hearts and lives of those closest to her. With the aid of time and God's mercy, it is our hope that the memories of the Joy and Love she freely shared will overtake and replace our sadness and loss. She spoke often of the angels among us who aid us through life. In her passing, she has received the ultimate promotion. She is now charged with perhaps the daunting but graciously accepted task of looking after those left behind. We love and treasure the life of our mom and friend and will do our best to make her proud. A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday August 13, 2020 10:00 am St. Michael Catholic Church, Worthington, Ohio. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation to The Special Olympics in her memory. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 614-444-1185.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
