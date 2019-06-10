|
|
Cole, Edyth
1923 - 2019
Dr. Edyth Cole, age 96, passed away June 3, 2019. Survived by her sons, Elder Leslie B. Cole, Sr. and Charles Cole; and daughter, Constance Cole. Home Going Celebration 12PM Thursday, June 13, 2019 at New Mt. Sinai COGIC, 4345 Cleveland Ave., where her family will receive friends from 11AM until time of service. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Visit Edyth's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 12, 2019