1/
Effie "Arlene" Haynes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Effie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Haynes, Effie "Arlene"
1932 - 2020
Effie "Arlene" (McKinley) Haynes, 88, of Newark, died Friday, August 21, 2020 at her home. She was born February 12, 1932 in Columbus to the late Frederick McKinley and the late Mary Baus. Arlene was a member of St. John Lutheran Church. She loved to clean her house, tend to her garden, and play cards. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Karl Haynes; children, Brenda (Garland) Hargus, David, Margaret, Danny (Brenda) and Belinda; six grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 6004 Linnville Rd. S.E., Newark, Oh 43055 and/or Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43056. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 25, 2020 from 10:30 -11:00 AM at St. John's Lutheran Church where a memorial service will follow at 11:00 AM. To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Memorial service
St. John's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved