Carstensen, Egon "Spike" Fridrich
1921 - 2020
Egon "Spike" Fridrich Carstensen, 98, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2020. Egon was born on December 28, 1921 in Flensburg, Germany to the late Fridrich and Emma (Dalhoefer) Carstensen. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Ursula G. (Pflug) Carstensen; three daughters, Dagmar Carstensen, Joan (John Aber) Carstensen and Ingrid Carstensen; grandaughter, Eliza Aber. At the request of the family, no services will be held. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to: Mt. Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215. Memorial messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2020