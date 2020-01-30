|
Weltz, Eileen A.
1933 - 2020
Eileen Weltz, age 87, passed away January 30, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Morris and Mollie Turetsky, brother Rabbi Arnold Turetsky. Survived by her loving husband, Stuart Weltz; sister, Aviva (Vernon) Hoschander-Sulzberger; step daughter, Robin (Alan) Parks; step son, Irwin (Kerri) Weltz; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11:30am on Friday, January 31, at Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. Interment will follow at New Beth Jacob Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at Weltz residence. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Eileen's memory to Congregation Torat Emet www.toratemet.org For Shiva times visit www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 31, 2020