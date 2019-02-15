Home

Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eileen Arnold Obituary
Arnold, Eileen
1923 - 2019
Eileen M. Arnold, age 95, Thursday, February 14, 2019 Sunrise Manor, Amelia, OH. Active member and volunteer of Eastview United Methodist Church. She loved to play cards, traveling around the country, enjoyed going out to dance, and was an avid bowler. Preceded in death by husband William Arnold, son Daniel J. Arnold, parents Harold and Geneva Washburn. Survived by daughters, Wendy (David) Jones, Terry Moles; grandchildren, Jennifer (Mike) Svob, Aaron (Heather) Moles, Zachary (Elizabeth) Moles; 5 great grandsons; sister, Kathleen A. Vogel. Funeral service Monday 1 PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where friends may call from 11 AM until time of service. Pastor Tina Fox officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2019
