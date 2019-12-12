|
Bond, Eileen
1926 - 2019
Eileen Louise Bond, 93, of Columbus, passed away Sunday, Aug. 8, 2019. Eileen was born July 3, 1926, to Lewis Sharp and Laura (Ernst) Sharp. Eileen retired from Schottenstein's Stores after 25 years of service. Eileen enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and watching them grow. Eileen had a green thumb and loved tending to her plants and garden. Eileen was married to Evart Clarence Bond Jr. for 27 years. Eileen will be deeply missed by her children, Dick and (Donalda) Bond, Bob and (Marry) Bond and Tony and (Brenda) Bond and daughter in-law, Angela Bond. Eileen had 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Eileen was preceded in death by her husband Evart and two sons Steve and Mike. Per Eileen's request, there will be no formal service or memorial. The family will be having a family graveside service at a later date. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2019