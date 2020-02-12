Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
For more information about
Eileen Jones
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Heath Church of Christ
1331 Chapel Way
Heath, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen Jones Obituary
Jones, Eileen
Funeral services for Eileen Jones, 97, of Newark, will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10a.m. in the sanctuary of Heath Church of Christ, 1331 Chapel Way, Heath, Ohio. Burial will follow service at Green Lawn Cemetery in Nelsonville, Ohio. She is survived by sons, Dow Lee Bridgewater, Glen A Bridgewater and Mark B. Bridgewater. Calling hours will be observed Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 1850 West Main Street, Newark, Ohio. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -