Jones, Eileen
Funeral services for Eileen Jones, 97, of Newark, will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10a.m. in the sanctuary of Heath Church of Christ, 1331 Chapel Way, Heath, Ohio. Burial will follow service at Green Lawn Cemetery in Nelsonville, Ohio. She is survived by sons, Dow Lee Bridgewater, Glen A Bridgewater and Mark B. Bridgewater. Calling hours will be observed Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 1850 West Main Street, Newark, Ohio. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2020