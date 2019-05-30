|
|
Lane, Eileen
1929 - 2019
Eileen D. Lane, 1929-2019, (Catharine Eileen Lane), age 89, went to be with the Lord May 29, 2019 in Lansing, Michigan. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Byron C. and Evelyn D. Davis. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Robert H. Lane. Eileen is survived by her son, Stephen (Raelyne) Lane; daughter, Betsy (James) Koval; grandchildren, Brandon (Jenny) and Troy (Joy) Lane, Benjamin (Elizabeth), Matthew, Christopher, Jonathan and Meghan Koval; great grandchildren, Jude and Banner Lane, Ella Koval, Skyler and Callie Long; special cousin, Karen (Jack) Mathews. Eileen graduated from the Ohio State University in 1951 with a bachelor's degree in social work. She volunteered at Riverside Hospital for 30 years and enjoyed watching sports, especially tennis. Eileen was a loving homemaker and the anchor of her family. She cared deeply about family traditions and her Welsh/southern Ohio roots. She was an active member of Central College Presbyterian Church, Westerville, where funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. Monday, June 3, 2019 with Rev. Malcolm Davis officiating with visitation from 10 A.M. until the time of service. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-5 P.M. at HILL FUNERAL HOME, Westerville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central College Presbyterian Church or Ohio Health Foundation-Riverside Volunteer Services Scholarship Fund.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 31, 2019