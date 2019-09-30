The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Teall, Eileen
1926 - 2019
Eileen Elizabeth (Kemp) Teall, 93, passed on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Glenmont Nursing Facility in Hilliard, Ohio. Eileen was a 34-year resident of Perrysburg, Ohio, and an 18-year resident of Columbus, Ohio before moving to Glenmont the last two years of her life. She is survived by her three children, Elizabeth "Liz" (Rick) Hall, Mary Teall, David (Rae) Teall; grandson, Matthew Mancuso; and granddaughter, Amanda Hall, all of central Ohio. Complete obituary can be viewed and remembrances shared at https://www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2019
