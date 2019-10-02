Home

New Albany First Chr-Nazarene
6000 Johnstown Rd
New Albany, OH 43054
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Life Church of the Nazarene
6000 Johnstown Rd.
New Albany, OH
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Life Church of the Nazarene
6000 Johnstown Rd.
New Albany, OH
Eileen Welsh


1946 - 2019
Eileen Welsh Obituary
Welsh, Eileen
1946 - 2019
Eileen Marie Welsh, age 72, of Columbus, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2019 after a lengthy battle with Supranuclear Palsy. She was surrounded by her loving friends and family. Eileen was born on December 31, 1946 to her parents, Marion and Katherine Borghese, as the eldest sister to David, Joseph (decreased) and Marion (Donna). She is survived by her loving husband, Terry Welsh; daughters, Katrina Rollins, Kristi Brown (Scott) and Kateri Voit (Mark); and step-children, Stacy Kirkendall, Stephanie Jones, Terry Welsh Jr, Sonja Burgess; as well as 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 with a calling hour from 10-11AM followed by a Celebration of Life service beginning 11AM at Grace Life Church of the Nazarene, 6000 Johnstown Rd., New Albany. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, OH 43055 in loving memory of Eileen. To read a full obituary, visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2019
