Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
289 S Main St PO Box 1413
Pataskala, OH 43062
(740) 927-3971
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens
5600 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH
Eilleen Attwood Obituary
Attwood, Eilleen
1926 - 2019
Eilleen Atwood, age 92, of Pickerington, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019. She was born on November 25, 1926 to the late Phillip and Dessie Holshuh.She is preceded in death by her husband Victor Atwood Sr., daughter Sandy and grandson Tom. She is survived by her sons, Victor (Jacqueline) Atwood, Steven (Diane) Atwood; 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Friends may call at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 5600 East Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43213 on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 10-11:30 A.M. Online condolences can be made at www.kauberfraley.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019
