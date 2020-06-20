Elaina Grace Wiseman
Wiseman, Elaina Grace
1970 - 2020
Elaina Grace (Watson) Wiseman, age 50, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. She is predeceased by her father Kenneth Watson Jr. and nephew Jason Baker. Elaina is survived by her sons, Chris Wiseman and Joe Wiseman, mother, Betty Watson; sisters, Anne Anglada, Beth Newell, Kathy (Bill Van Hoose) Watson and Dianna (Bill) Baker; as many loving nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Elaina worked for many years and retired from the Ohio State School for the Blind. She loved Arts and Crafts but above all she loved to spend time with her family. Friends and family may visit Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 10am-12pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 12pm at Newcomer Northeast Chapel, 3047 E Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, OH 43231. Burial to follow at Blendon Central Cemetery, Columbus, OH. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories or to offer condolences.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 20 to Jun. 25, 2020.
